Police arrested a driver who allegedly led them on a high-speed chase in Allegheny County on Friday.

Pennsylvania State Police tried to stop the vehicle for a traffic violation around 6:30 p.m., but it sped off and nearly hit a trooper, Springdale Police Chief Derek Dayoub said in a release.

Police followed the vehicle northbound on Freeport Road but eventually ended the pursuit. Later, a license plate reader detected the vehicle, and Springdale officers tried to stop it near Pittsburgh and Porter streets.

The driver still wouldn’t stop, and multiple agencies started chasing it “due to the seriousness of the driver’s actions involving the Pennsylvania State Police trooper and the continued threat to public safety,” according to Dayoub.

The vehicle reportedly went into a driveway on North Street. Springdale officers told the driver to get out and tried to remove him from the vehicle, but it suddenly reversed and nearly hit two officers, a K-9 and a police vehicle.

The chase proceeded down Pittsburgh Street toward Cheswick, but police were able to deflate its tires near Duquesne Court and Pittsburgh Street.

Losing control, the vehicle crashed into a gas meter, and the driver bailed out. Springdale officers and a K-9 tracked him down behind a building, and state police took him into custody.

Dayoub said one Springdale officer hurt their hand during the incident. No other officer injuries were reported.

State police are investigating the crash and working to file charges.

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