PITTSBURGH — Three people are now charged in a South Side shooting that left a man with critical injuries.

The shooting happened on Nov. 16 in an apartment above a business on East Carson Street.

According to a criminal complaint, the victim told police he was at the apartment where he was shot to pick up a person and buy drugs.

Four people were inside the apartment when the victim arrived: the person who was being picked up and three others. After going inside, one person reportedly said, “this is a set up,” and another shot the victim in the upper thigh, the complaint states.

After he was shot, the victim said the shooter and another person went through his pockets and stole $300.

The suspects were identified as Chandler Cosentino, Willie Szafranski and Aubrey Panella. The victim identified all three suspects in photo lineups.

Cosentino, the suspected shooter, is charged with attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault, robbery and firearm charges.

Szafranski and Panella are both facing charges of aggravated assault, robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and recklessly endangering another person.

Online court records show that all three are currently not in custody.

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