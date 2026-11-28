PITTSBURGH — A vehicle got stuck on railroad tracks in Pittsburgh Saturday.

An Allegheny County 911 supervisor said first responders were called to Penn Avenue and 11th Street a 11th Street around 3:45 p.m.

A Channel 11 crew on scene saw an SUV stopped on the tracks near Union Station and the Greyhound Bus Station.

Pittsburgh Vehicle on Tracks A vehicle appears to be stuck on railroad tracks near Union Station in Pittsburgh Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026.

It’s unclear how the vehicle got there, but the 911 supervisor said no injuries have been reported.

A tow truck arrived on scene around 4:06 p.m. The vehicle had been towed away by 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh Vehicle on Tracks A tow truck arrives at the scene of a vehicle stuck on railroad tracks in Pittsburgh Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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