NHL punishes Malkin, Zadorov for bench incident

The NHL hopes that Evgeni Malkin and Nikita Zadorov learned a lesson Saturday morning. The league issues the maximum $5,000 fine to each for an incident near the end of the first period Friday as the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Boston Bruins 2-1 at TD Garden.

With 22 seconds remaining in the period, Boston defenseman Zadorov jabbed Malkin with his stick from the Boston bench. Malkin retaliated with a turning one-handed stick swing, perhaps hitting Zadorov on the helmet.

Referees used video replay to assess Malkin with a two-minute slashing penalty and Zadorov an unsportsmanlike minor penalty.

