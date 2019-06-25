PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins announced their 2019-20 regular season schedule Tuesday, with seven of the team’s first nine games being played at PPG Paints Arena.
The season will kick off with a four-game homestand starting with the Oct. 3 home opener against the Buffalo Sabres.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts on sports news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Included in the season is one other instance where the Penguins will play four consecutive home games, taking on Tampa Bay, Montreal, Detroit and Toronto between Feb. 11 and Feb. 18.
The following are the first 10 games of the regular season:
- Oct. 3 at 7 p.m. vs. Buffalo Sabres (Home)
- Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (Home)
- Oct. 8 at 7 p.m. vs. Winnipeg Jets (Home)
- Oct. 10 at 7 p.m. vs. Anaheim Ducks (Home)
- Oct. 12 at 8 p.m. at Minnesota Wild
- Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. at Winnipeg Jets
- Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. vs. Colorado Avalanche (Home)
- Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. vs. Dallas Stars (Home)
- Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. vs. Vegas Golden Knights (Home)
- Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. at Florida Panthers
For the complete schedule, CLICK HERE.
TRENDING NOW:
- Man killed trying to force way into home
- Woman taunts McDonald's employee for sleeping at work; turns out there's more to the story
- Undercover officers may be getting drunk on the job, Target 11 discovers
- VIDEO: Common drugs linked to dementia
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}