  Penguins defenseman Kris Letang, wife welcome second child

    Penguins defenseman Kris Letang and his wife Catherine have welcomed their second child.

    The daughter, Victoria, was born the morning of July 5, according to a post on Instagram. Letang called her his “little angel.”

     

    Letang and his wife have a 5-year-old son, Alex.

