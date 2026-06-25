Penguins exchange 2027, 2028 NHL draft picks for forward from Washington Capitals

PITTSBURGH — The Penguins acquired forward Hendrix Lapierre from the Washington Capitals on Thursday.

In exchange, the Capitals got a 2027 third-round NHL draft pick and a 2028 third-round pick, the latter of which originally belonged to San Jose.

Lapierre, 24, is a pending restricted free agent. He spent the 2025-2026 season with the Capitals, during which he played in 74 games, notching 12 assists and 16 points.

At 6 feet tall and 195 pounds, Lapierre spent the last five seasons with the Capitals organization, spending time with AHL affiliate the Hershey Bears.

Lapierre has recorded 13 goals, 34 assists and 47 points in 158 NHL games. He registered a career high of eight goals, 14 assists, and 22 points in 51 games during the 2023-24 season.

He’s also a two-time Calder Cup champion, having played 113 AHL games.

The Gatineau, Quebec, native was originally drafted by Washington in the first round (22nd overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.

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