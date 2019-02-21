0 Penguins-Flyers Stadium Series by the numbers

PHILADELPHIA - A look at the 2019 Coors Light NHL Stadium Series™ “By the Numbers.”

2 – The 2019 Coors Light NHL Stadium Series™ will be the second Coors Light NHL Stadium Series™ contest dbetween the Philadelphia Flyers and Pittsburgh Penguins in a football stadium (2017 – Heinz Field).

You can watch the Penguins and Flyers in the Coors Light NHL Stadium Series Saturday on Channel 11. Our coverage begins at 7 p.m.

2 – Number of Academy of Country Music Award nominations Keith Urban received this week - Entertainer of the Year and Male Artist of the Year. The four-time GRAMMY Award-winner will be headlining the entertainment for the 2019 Coors Lights NHL Stadium Series with a first intermission performance presented by Ticketmaster.



3 – Number of NFL Championships won by the Philadelphia Eagles prior to the Super Bowl era (1948, 1949, 1960). Since then, the Eagles have made three Super Bowl appearances, capturing their first title in 2018, defeating the New England Patriots 41-33.



4 – The 2019 Coors Light NHL Stadium Series™ will be the fourth NHL regular-season outdoor contest for the Philadelphia Flyers (2010 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic®, 2-1 (OT) loss against Boston at Fenway Park; 2012 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic®, 3-2 loss against the New York Rangers at Citizens Bank Park and 2017 Coors Light NHL Stadium Series™, 4-2 loss against Pittsburgh at Heinz Field).



5 – The 2019 Coors Light NHL Stadium Series™ will be the fifth NHL regular-season outdoor contest for the Pittsburgh Penguins (2008 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic®, 2-1 (SO) win against Buffalo at Ralph Wilson Stadium; 2011 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic®, 3-1 loss against Washington at Heinz Field; 2014 Coors Light NHL Stadium Series™, 5-1 loss against Chicago at Soldier Field and 2017 Coors Light NHL Stadium Series™, 4-2 win against Philadelphia at Heinz Field).



6 – Games played between the Flyers and Penguins in the First Round of the 2018 Stanley Cup® Playoffs, the seventh time the intra-state rivals have met in the post-season. Pittsburgh won the series 4-2 and outscored the Flyers 28-15 over the course of those six games. Of the seven playoff meetings, Philadelphia holds a 4-3 series advantage over Pittsburgh.



6 – The 2019 Coors Light NHL Stadium Series™ will mark the sixth NHL regular-season outdoor game for Philadelphia Flyers’ forward James van Riemsdyk; two with the Flyers and three as a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs, the most of any player on either the Penguins or Flyers (2010 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic® – PHI, 2012 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic® – PHI; 2014 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic® – TOR, 2017 NHL Centennial Classic™ – TOR, 2018 Coors Light NHL Stadium Series™ – TOR).



7 – Number of stops the American Legacy Black Hockey History Bus Tour will make (Feb. 2 – New York, N.Y., Feb 5. – Newark, N.J., Feb. 9 – Antioch, Tenn., Feb. 10 – Nashville, Tenn., Feb. 16 – Tampa, Fla., Feb. 23 – Philadelphia, Pa., Feb. 25-27 – Washington, DC.). The 525 square foot travelling museum celebrates Black History Month by looking back at the founders, trailblazers, history makers and Stanley Cup® Champions; and looks ahead to the next generation of young stars, NHL officials, broadcasters and women in the game. The museum will be one of the key highlights at The PreGame at the 2019 Coors Light NHL Stadium Series™, located at Wells Fargo Center’s Parking Lot G starting at 11:30 a.m. ET.



9 – Number of steps leading up to the entertainment stage on the field at the 2019 Coors Light NHL Stadium Series™, paying homage to the 72 stone steps that lead to the Philadelphia Museum of Art, an iconic setting from the 1976 motion picture Rocky, written by and starring Sylvester Stallone.



10 – This year’s outdoor matchup between the Flyers and Penguins will mark the tenth Coors Light NHL Stadium Series™ game dating back to the inaugural Coors Light NHL Stadium Series™ contests in 2014. The venues that have hosted the Coors Light NHL Stadium Series™ include Dodger Stadium, Yankee Stadium, Soldier Field, Levi’s Stadium, TCF Bank Field, Coors Field, Heinz Field and Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.



14 – Number of wind turbines at Lincoln Financial Field® that help generate four megawatts of clean energy per year. Four megawatts is roughly 33 percent of the stadium’s annual energy usage and is six times the amount needed to power all 10 home games each season. Equal to powering approximately 600 homes.



16 – Number of partners activating at the PreGame. Partners include: MillerCoors, Honda, GEICO, Pepsi, Dunkin, Kraft-Heinz, and have several new partners activating, such as Jägermeister, MGM Resorts, Navy Federal Credit Union and New Amsterdam Vodka.



17 – Number of points the Philadelphia Flyers have collected over the course of their last 11 games, with a record of 8-2-1 during that span.



20 – Age of Flyers goaltender Carter Hart, who currently sits tied for ninth in the NHL with a .920 save percentage through 21 games this season.



27 – The 2019 Coors Light NHL Stadium Series™ will be the 27th NHL regular-season outdoor game, and the second and final such game of the 2018-19 season, which included the 2019 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic® at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend on New Year’s Day (Boston 4, Chicago 2).



28 – Number worn by Philadelphia Flyers captain and 2019 NHL All-Star Claude Giroux, who leads the team in scoring (17-42-61 in 60 GP).



30 – Number of weeks The Glorious Sons’ song “S.O.S. (Sawed Off Shotgun)” has been on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Songs chart. The five-member Canadian rock band will entertain fans at The PreGame at 6 p.m. ET before heading inside Lincoln Financial Field® for another performance during the second intermission of the Flyers-Penguins game.



34.8 – Average temperature, in degrees Fahrenheit, for all 26 of the NHL’s previous outdoor games.



50 – Led by the Philadelphia Flyers, 50 players from the NHL/NHLPA’s Learn to Play program and the Snider Hockey Foundation will attend the Flyer’s outdoor practice at Lincoln Financial Field® on February 22nd, participating in a question and answer session with 2018 Olympic Gold Medal winner Monique Lamoureux.



53 – Length, in feet, of the world’s largest mobile rink refrigeration unit, specially built for outdoor games conducted by the NHL.



58 – Number worn by Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman and 2019 NHL All-Star Kris Letang, who leads all Penguins defensemen in scoring and sits fifth among all NHL defensemen (15-37-52 in 58 GP), through games played on February 20th.



80 – Approximate number of participants from Hockey is For Everyone™ programs across North America that will come to Philadelphia for the annual Willie O’Ree Skills Weekend, Feb. 22-24 at Penn Ice Rink at the Class of 1923 Arena in Philadelphia. Hosted by Snider Hockey, youth players will take part in on-ice skills clinics, off-ice education segments, receive a visit from the Stanley Cup® and Willie O’Ree, and attend the 2019 Coors Light NHL Stadium Series™.



87 – Number worn by Pittsburgh Penguins captain and 2019 NHL All-Star Sidney Crosby, who leads the team in scoring (25-48-73 in 57 GP).



243 – Number of ice pans under the rink at Lincoln Financial Field®, each measuring 30” x 340” in size.



287 – Total number of NHL regular-season games played between the Philadelphia Flyers and Pittsburgh Penguins. In these games, Philadelphia has earned 348 points (154-93-40) and Pittsburgh has earned 287 points (103-147-37).



300 – Ton capacity of refrigeration trailer that will keep the ice cool at Lincoln Financial Field®.



304 – Approximate driving distance, in miles, from Philadelphia to Pittsburgh, according to Google Maps.



350 – Gallons of paint used to make the ice at Lincoln Financial Field® white.



561 – Number of 4’x8’ stage decks used to level the ice rink.



735 – Total Number of players and head coaches who have participated in the NHL’s 26 regular-season outdoor games to date.



800 – Approximately 800 pounds of ammonia used as the heat extract in the ice plant.



1,200 – Approximate number of tickets the NHL has provided in the lower bowl for distribution to youth hockey programs.



2003 – On August 3, 2003, Lincoln Financial Field® hosted its first-ever ticketed event, a soccer match between Manchester United and FC Barcelona, in which Manchester defeated Barcelona 3-1.



2018 – The year in which Lincoln Financial Field® was awarded LEED Gold certification by the U.S. Green Building Council for implementing practical and measurable strategies aimed at achieving high performance in: sustainable site development, water savings, energy eﬃciency, materials selection and indoor environmental quality.



3,000 – Gallons of coolant used to freeze the rink at Lincoln Financial Field®.



9,200 – Working hours put in for the install and dismantling of the rink and field décor elements.

11,108 – Number of solar panels constructed in and around Lincoln Financial Field®. The “solar canopies” that provide cover for cars in the parking lot on the north side of the stadium feature the largest and most visible array of panels. The panels on the roof of the stadium have been specifically designed to withstand debris and heat from fireworks that are used during games.



20,000 – Gallons of water needed to create a two-inch ice surface at Lincoln Financial Field® for the 2019 Coors Light NHL Stadium Series™.



50,000 – The NHL together with the Philadelphia Flyers will donate $50,000 to establish a Warriors hockey team – the Philadelphia Flyers Warriors. Warriors Hockey is a discipline of USA Hockey and is dedicated to injured and disabled US Military Veterans who have served their country and play the sport of hockey.



96,000 – Square footage of black geo textile cloth used to create the scenic black floor around the rink.



500,000 – Amount of plastic straws eliminated from use each year at Lincoln Financial Field. The Philadelphia Eagles became the first team in the famed South Philadelphia sports complex to switch from plastic straws to an eco-friendly alternative made from 100 percent renewable resources. According to research, the number of plastic straws used by Americans in a single day can circle the Earth two and a half times. They are considered one of the top pollutants threatening our oceans and marine life today.

Information provided by the NHL.

