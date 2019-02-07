  • Keith Urban to play during Stadium Series intermission

    PHILADELPHIA - Heading to the Pittsburgh Penguins vs Philadelphia Flyers Stadium Series matchup on Feb. 23? You’ll also get to see a performance by country music star Keith Urban.

    The NHL announced on Wednesday that Urban will be performing during the first intermission at Lincoln Financial Field.

    Besides four Grammy Awards, Urban has won 13 Country Music Association Awards, 11 Academy of Country Music Awards, four People's Choice Awards and four American Music Awards. He is also a member of the Grand Ole Opry.

    The game, which starts at 8 p.m. and will be aired live on WPXI, will be the second time these teams battle for Pennsylvania dominance as part of the Stadium Series.

    The Penguins won the first battle in 2017, 4-2, in front of more than 67,000 fans at Heinz Field.    

