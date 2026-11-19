This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.

For the first time in over 20 years, the direction of the Pittsburgh Penguins (7-11-2) is uncertain. As general manager Kyle Dubas laid bare the ominous choice for players to improve their play or he will be open to trades for draft picks and prospects Wednesday, the team grapples with the fallout Thursday when they host the similarly rebuilding St. Louis Blues (10-9-2) at PPG Paints Arena.

The puck drops just after 7 p.m and Jeff Jimerson croons the National Anthem.

Simply, the Penguins are in a bad way. After beating fellow struggle bus passengers, the LA Kings and San Jose Sharks on their three-game West Coast swing last week, the Penguins returned home and resumed their season-long script of self-destruction in a 4-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators.

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