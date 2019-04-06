Family and friends of a man killed by a train near Station Square this week are remembering his final act of selflessness.
Conlan Onder, 20, was killed Wednesday when he and a woman were walking near the train tracks. He pushed the woman out of the way. She was clipped by the Norfolk Southern train, but her injuries were not life-threatening.
>>RELATED: Man hit, killed by train while trying to push woman out of way
Family members say Onder was getting his life back together. He was homeless for a short time but recently got an apartment and was planning on going to school.
“He pushed her out-of-the-way. I think it was it was he was taken by surprise and his last act as that of selflessness and self-sacrifice. You know, right to the front of the line, the gates swing open and he's in heaven,” said Michael Onder, Conlan’s dad.
Conlan’s funeral is next Saturday at Striffler Funeral Home in White Oak.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}