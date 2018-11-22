PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Matt Murray has been placed on injured reserve, the team announced Thursday.
Goaltender Tristan Jarry will be recalled on an emergency basis from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League.
Jarry, 23, has played 11 games for WBS this year, posting a 4-5-2 record, 2.89 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage, according to the Penguins. In his past two games, he has stopped 56 of 59 shots for a .949 save percentage.
Last year, Jarry played in 26 NHL games for Pittsburgh, going 14-6-2.
The Penguins play against the Bruins in Boston Friday before returning home Saturday to host the Columbus Blue Jackets.
