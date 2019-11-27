  • Penguins players serve Thanksgiving meals in Homestead

    HOMESTEAD, Pa. - The Pittsburgh Penguins are trying to make sure no one goes hungry this Thanksgiving.

    Players served a Thanksgiving meal Tuesday at the Rainbow Kitchen in Homestead.

    The meal included roasted turkey and all of the traditional sides. 

    "You see people that maybe might not get a Thanksgiving meal that other people get, so we just try to get everyone to get the chance to be able to eat this stuff," Penguins forward Jake Guentzel said.

