Penguins pounce, playoff spot within reach

This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.

Their magic number is down to three. The Pittsburgh Penguins (40-22-16) again finished their chances with enthusiasm and capitalized on mistakes against the battered Florida Panthers (37-37-3). The Penguins completed their two-game sweep of Florida, winning 5-1 Sunday at PPG Paints Arena.

The Penguins have four games remaining.

Sunday was a markedly different game than the Saturday track meet. While the Penguins were flying Saturday, whizzing by Florida with breakouts and zone entries to create offensive zone pressure, the game Sunday was immediately more grinding.

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