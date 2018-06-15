The Pittsburgh Penguins announced their 2018 preseason schedule on Friday.
The Penguins will start their 2018 preseason in Buffalo on Sept. 18. Three of the preseason games will be played at PPG Paints Arena.
The game on Sept. 23 against Detroit will be the annual "Free Game for Kids."
Below is the complete preseason schedule:
Day Date Opponent Time (ET) Location
Tuesday September 18 at Buffalo 7:00 PM KeyBank Arena
Wednesday September 19 at Detroit 7:30 PM Little Caesars Arena
Saturday September 22 COLUMBUS 3:00 PM PPG Paints Arena
Sunday September 23 DETROIT 3:00 PM PPG Paints Arena
Wednesday September 26 BUFFALO 7:00 PM PPG Paints Arena
Friday September 28 at Columbus 7:00 PM Nationwide Arena
