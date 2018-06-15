  • Penguins release 2018 preseason schedule

    The Pittsburgh Penguins announced their 2018 preseason schedule on Friday.

    The Penguins will start their 2018 preseason in Buffalo on Sept. 18. Three of the preseason games will be played at PPG Paints Arena. 

    The game on Sept. 23 against Detroit will be the annual "Free Game for Kids."

    Below is the complete preseason schedule:

    Day                  Date                            Opponent                   Time (ET)        Location
    Tuesday           September 18            at Buffalo                    7:00 PM           KeyBank Arena
    Wednesday     September 19             at Detroit                    7:30 PM           Little Caesars Arena
    Saturday         September 22             COLUMBUS               3:00 PM           PPG Paints Arena
    Sunday            September 23             DETROIT                   3:00 PM           PPG Paints Arena
    Wednesday     September 26             BUFFALO                  7:00 PM           PPG Paints Arena
    Friday              September 28             at Columbus              7:00 PM           Nationwide Arena
     

