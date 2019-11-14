PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby underwent core muscle injury repair surgery Thursday.
The surgery was successful and Crosby’s expected recovery time is a minimum of six weeks, the team announced.
The surgery was performed at the Vincera Institute in Philadelphia.
Crosby, 32, has been dealing with a sports hernia since training camp, according to the Penguins.
