  • Penguins' Sidney Crosby out at least 6 weeks after ‘successful' surgery

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby underwent core muscle injury repair surgery Thursday.

    The surgery was successful and Crosby’s expected recovery time is a minimum of six weeks, the team announced.

    The surgery was performed at the Vincera Institute in Philadelphia.

    Crosby, 32, has been dealing with a sports hernia since training camp, according to the Penguins.

