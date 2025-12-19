Penguins sinking fast; slow start & terrible calls

This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.

It did not take Ottawa long to push the fragile Pittsburgh Penguins (14-10-9). An early, albeit questionable tripping penalty on Penguins goalie Arturs Silovs quickly became another in a recent string of Penguins penalty kill defeats and an early goal for the Ottawa Senators (16-13-4).

At the beginning of the annual Dad’s Trip, the Penguins’ winless streak reached seven games. The futility has been an amalgamation of bad luck, bad plays, and Thursday’s loss was yet another unhappy collage with a new wrinkle: controversial calls.

The Penguins also inexplicably had a goal overturned on a second-period goalie interference in a 4-0 loss to Ottawa Thursday at Canadian Tire Centre.

