PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins will wear special black and lavender jerseys during their pregame warmups Saturday as part of their “Hockey Fights Cancer” night at PPG Paints Arena.
Those jerseys, along with sticks featuring lavender tape, will be autographed after the game and auctioned online to benefit the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center and the Mario Lemieux Foundation.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for sports news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
The auction will be held from Nov. 16-23. You can find more information here.
All fans at the game Saturday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs will receive a “Hockey Fights Cancer” tote bag with a lavender awareness ribbon, according to a release from the Penguins.
We're all on the same team when it comes to the fight against cancer.— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) November 13, 2019
The Penguins will wear commemorative purple jerseys during warmups at Saturday's #HockeyFightsCancer game. Auction proceeds will benefit @UPMCHillmanCC and @MarioLemieuxFdn.
Details: https://t.co/gnZGWkdwxI pic.twitter.com/3dN61bwM1K
TRENDING NOW:
- SUV ends up inside Hallmark store after crashing through front window, video shows
- Plans laid out for Hyperloop route with stops in Pittsburgh
- 10-week-old puppy has tail growing out of his forehead
- VIDEO: Blind woman mugged while walking home from local church
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}