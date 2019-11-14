  • Penguins wearing special pregame jerseys Saturday for ‘Hockey Fights Cancer' night

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins will wear special black and lavender jerseys during their pregame warmups Saturday as part of their “Hockey Fights Cancer” night at PPG Paints Arena.

    Those jerseys, along with sticks featuring lavender tape, will be autographed after the game and auctioned online to benefit the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center and the Mario Lemieux Foundation.

    You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for sports news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    The auction will be held from Nov. 16-23. You can find more information here.

    All fans at the game Saturday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs will receive a “Hockey Fights Cancer” tote bag with a lavender awareness ribbon, according to a release from the Penguins.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories