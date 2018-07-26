Pens re-sign Jarry to 2-year deal

The Penguins re-signed backup goalie Tristan Jarry to a two-year contract on Thursday.
Jarry, 23, split time between the NHL and Pens’ minor-league affiliate Wilkes-Barre last season, starting 23 games with the parent club.
He led all NHL rookies with 14 wins and recorded two shutouts as well.
The deal for the Pens’ second-round pick in 2013 is two-way in 2018-19 and a one-way deal in 2019-20, paying him an average value of $625,000 each season.
