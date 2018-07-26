  • Family charged with running illegal gambling operation for decades

    Updated:

    NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. - A North Huntingdon family appeared in court Thursday to answer charges that they have been running an illegal gambling operation for decades.

    Robert Biros and three of his children – John, Andrew and Christine – were arraigned in the investigation that the state attorney general’s office has been running for five years.

    Melanie Marsalko was the only television reporter at the hearing and will have more on the charges, and what Biros has to say about them, on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories