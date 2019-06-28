0 21-year-old Matt Murray hopes to make a name for himself at Penguins camp

PITTSBURGH - Williams, Addison and Lee are all relatively unknown last names at Penguins Development Camp, but there’s a name you’ll probably recognize. Matt Murray, goalie.

“I’d say I’m one of the more calm looking goalies out there,” said Murray, who has the same name as the veteran Penguins goalie.

The 21-year-old from Canada currently plays at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, and saidhe feels a connection with the Penguins, not because of his namesake, but for what the organization represents.

"Everything from the top down,” Murray said. “Just exactly what you want in an NHL program.”

Murray gets the name comparison all the time, and even heard from the other Murray a couple years back wishing him luck before the NHL draft. Unfortunately he didn’t hear his name called at the draft. But now he knows this three-day camp with the Penguins could change everything.

“Just getting my name out there,” the younger Murray said. “Getting this opportunity has been great and I just want to make sure that people see that I deserve to be here.”

He wants to make a name for himself and more eyes are on him because of, well, his name. He understands what really matters is the work on the ice, not what’s stitched on the back of his jersey.

"From a coaching standpoint I don’t think that the name means anything at all," he said.

While this Matt Murray believes he’ll one day reach the NHL, and he probably will, it’s safe to say the other Matt Murray -- the two-time Stanley Cup winning Matt Murray -- has the upper hand as the Penguins starter once the season rolls around in October.

