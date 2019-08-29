PITTSBURGH - Ben Lovejoy, a defenseman on the Penguins' Stanley Cup-winning team in 2016, has retired from the NHL after 11 seasons.
Lovejoy, who signed with the Penguins as an undrafted free agent in 2008, had 20 goals and 81 assists in 544 NHL games, which included two stints with the Penguins and stops in Anaheim, New Jersey and Dallas.
He announced his retirement while appearing on the NHL Network as a guest analyst.
