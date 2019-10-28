0 Malkin becomes dual citizen in U.S. and Russia; denies investment problems

PITTSBURGH - On the ice, Evgeni Malkin is rehabbing an injury and hopes to return to action on Saturday when the Penguins play the Edmonton Oilers. Off the ice, he has been busy altering his citizenship, and fending off questions about an investment in Russia.

Malkin confirmed for the media on Monday that he now has dual citizenship with the United States and Russia.

Sports.ru in Russia reported on the dual citizenship first. About that, Malkin said, “My child has an American passport, it’s my second home, I’ve been here 14 years. Maybe he goes to school here. I don’t like US fight against Russia. Rules in Russia you have two passports it’s nothing bad, I’m OK about that. My child has two passports, I’m fine.”

But Sports.ru also went on to report at length about allegations that Malkin lost 4 million dollars in a blockchain or cryptocurrency startup in Russia. According to that report, Malkin could face some legal issues.

KHL reporter Aivis Kalnins reported further, that he was shown as an “American investor” in the project. According to tweets from Kalnins, Malkin was a co-founder of a project called Mark.Space, in which he invested around 4 million dollars. Other investors lost around 10-million after one of Malkin’s partners was accused of stealing the money.​​​​​​​

Kalnins goes on to add that Malkin’s signatures are on some significant documents, that could technically mean jail time in Russia if he was to be found guilty. But it’s believed Malkin wasn’t informed and did not know about the scam.​​​​​​​

Malkin responded sharply to the reports that are circulating, saying: “Forget it, it’s garbage. I don’t like that.” He went on to add: “I know I’m a good guy, and I don’t know what to say about that. It’s a crazy morning for me, but nothing bad for me.”

The Penguins next play Tuesday night against the Flyers and Malkin will still be out of the lineup.

