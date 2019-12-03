PITTSBURGH - You won't be able to flood the ice with your donated toys to help those in need this holiday season like over the weekend in Hershey. But it will still go toward putting a smile on a child's face on Christmas morning. Here in Pittsburgh, the Penguins are holding the annual Stuff-A-Bus Toy Drive on Wednesday, Dec. 4, during their game against the St. Louis Blues.
Penguins' wives and girlfriends will be on hand for fans to drop off new, unwrapped toys at a large school bus that will be parked outside the People's Gate on 5th Avenue starting at 6:30 p.m.
At all other gates and behind section 104 during the game, fans can donate money. No toys will be accepted outside the spot at the People's Gate.
If you're not able to attend the game at PPG Paints Arena, you can still contribute:
- Bring a new, unwrapped toy to the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry during normal business hours through Thursday, Dec. 5
- Make an online donation through Monday, Dec. 9. CLICK THIS LINK TO DONATE ONLINE.
The Penguins Foundation will match all online donations up to $10,000.
Over the past 14 years, Penguins toy drives have brought in more than 21,000 new toys and over $14,000 in donations.
