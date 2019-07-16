PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins announced Tuesday that the team re-signed forward Teddy Blueger to a two-year contract worth an average of $750,000 per year.
“Teddy is a perfect role model for younger players coming into the league,” assistant general manager Bill Guerin said in a news release. “When you watch a guy with his work ethic, determination and ability to trust the process of going through the proper steps to get to the NHL, you have a great example for younger players. Teddy came to us with great expectations, and he’s worked hard to meet each one. He has great hockey sense, he loves to compete and he’s a true professional.”
Blueger, 24, played in 28 games for Penguins this season scoring six goals and four assists.
Pittsburgh selected Blueger in the second round (52nd overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft.
