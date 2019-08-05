  • Penguins release promotional, theme night schedule for 2019-20 season

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins have released their promotional schedule ahead of the upcoming season.

    Bobbleheads -- along with theme nights -- highlight the promotions at PPG Paints Arena for the 2019-20 season, according to a news release.

    The themed nights are as follows:

    • 70s Penguins 'Hanson Brothers' Style Glasses on Oct.16 
    • Halloween on Oct. 29
    • Star Wars on Dec. 10
    • Ugly Holiday Sweater on Dec. 12
    • 80s Night on Jan. 2
    • Pittsburgh Theme on Jan. 14
    • 90s Night on March 3

    The bobbleheads will be given out to fans on Oct. 8 and Nov. 19.

    To see a full list of the promotions being offered, CLICK HERE.

