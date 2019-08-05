PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins have released their promotional schedule ahead of the upcoming season.
Bobbleheads -- along with theme nights -- highlight the promotions at PPG Paints Arena for the 2019-20 season, according to a news release.
MIKE. LANGE. NIGHT.— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) August 5, 2019
...And other promotional items and theme nights too!
Full schedule: https://t.co/qlOyRSgd7w pic.twitter.com/QDEO3szKqy
The themed nights are as follows:
- 70s Penguins 'Hanson Brothers' Style Glasses on Oct.16
- Halloween on Oct. 29
- Star Wars on Dec. 10
- Ugly Holiday Sweater on Dec. 12
- 80s Night on Jan. 2
- Pittsburgh Theme on Jan. 14
- 90s Night on March 3
The bobbleheads will be given out to fans on Oct. 8 and Nov. 19.
To see a full list of the promotions being offered, CLICK HERE.
