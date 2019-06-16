Penguins trade defenseman Olli Maatta

The Penguins were expected to make some moves in the off-season after their early exit from the 2018-19 playoffs. The first move came just a few days after the Stanley Cup champion was crowned.
The Penguins announced on Saturday that they acquired forward Dominik Kahun and a 5th round draft pick from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for defenseman Olli Maatta.
Maatta had 25 goals and 82 assists in six seasons with the Penguins.
Kahun, 23, was a rookie last season. He recorded 37 points for the Blackhawks.
Kahun, who will be entering the final year of his entry-level contract, is signed through the end of the 2019-20 season, and he carries an average annual value of $925,000. He will be a restricted free agent at the end of next season.
“Dominik had a great rookie season with the Blackhawks,” said general manager Jim Rutherford. “He is a speedy, versatile player capable of playing all three forward positions. He also saw time on Chicago’s power-play and penalty killing units. We are very excited for him to join our team.”
Pittsburgh will also get a 2019 fifth-round draft pick. The pick gives the Penguins six selections in the 2019 NHL Draft. The breakdown by round is below:
Round 1 Pick #21
Round 4 Pick #98 (From BUF)
Round 5 Pick #145
Round 5 Pick #151 (From CHI)
Round 7 Pick #203 (From VGK)
Round 7 Pick #207
