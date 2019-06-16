  • Penguins trade defenseman Olli Maatta

    The Penguins were expected to make some moves in the off-season after their early exit from the 2018-19 playoffs. The first move came just a few days after the Stanley Cup champion was crowned.

    The Penguins announced on Saturday that they acquired forward Dominik Kahun and a 5th round draft pick from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for defenseman Olli Maatta.

    Maatta had 25 goals and 82 assists in six seasons with the Penguins.

    Kahun, 23, was a rookie last season. He recorded 37 points for the Blackhawks.

    Kahun, who will be entering the final year of his entry-level contract, is signed through the end of the 2019-20 season, and he carries an average annual value of $925,000. He will be a restricted free agent at the end of next season.

    “Dominik had a great rookie season with the Blackhawks,” said general manager Jim Rutherford.  “He is a speedy, versatile player capable of playing all three forward positions.  He also saw time on Chicago’s power-play and penalty killing units. We are very excited for him to join our team.”

    Pittsburgh will also get a 2019 fifth-round draft pick. The pick gives the Penguins six selections in the 2019 NHL Draft. The breakdown by round is below:

    Round 1           Pick #21
    Round 4           Pick #98 (From BUF)
    Round 5           Pick #145
    Round 5           Pick #151 (From CHI)
    Round 7           Pick #203 (From VGK)
    Round 7           Pick #207

