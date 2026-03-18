PREVIEW: Penguins get rematch with Hurricanes, help from Sidney Crosby

This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.

Nine days ago, the Pittsburgh Penguins‘ (34-18-15) struggled through a sloppy game against the Carolina Hurricanes (42-19-6) before springing to life in the final few minutes. The Penguins scored a pair of goals with the extra attacker in the final two minutes to earn a point before suffering their league-leading 10th shootout loss. The teams have a rematch Wednesday at the Lenovo Center, concluding the Penguins’ five-game, nine-day road trip.

The puck drops just after 7 p.m.

The rising action of the Penguins’ whirlwind road trip reached what could be a high point Monday when they thoroughly beat the NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche 7-2 at Ball Arena.

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