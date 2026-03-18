Pittsburgh Penguins

PREVIEW: Penguins get rematch with Hurricanes, help from Sidney Crosby

By Dan Kingerski, PGHHockeyNOW.com
Penguins Avalanche Hockey Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Justin Brazeau (16) in the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 16, 2026, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (David Zalubowski/AP)
By Dan Kingerski, PGHHockeyNOW.com

This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.

Nine days ago, the Pittsburgh Penguins‘ (34-18-15) struggled through a sloppy game against the Carolina Hurricanes (42-19-6) before springing to life in the final few minutes. The Penguins scored a pair of goals with the extra attacker in the final two minutes to earn a point before suffering their league-leading 10th shootout loss. The teams have a rematch Wednesday at the Lenovo Center, concluding the Penguins’ five-game, nine-day road trip.

The puck drops just after 7 p.m.

The rising action of the Penguins’ whirlwind road trip reached what could be a high point Monday when they thoroughly beat the NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche 7-2 at Ball Arena.

Click here to read more on PGHHockeyNOW.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read