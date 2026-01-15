Preview: Pittsburgh Penguins take on arch-rival Philadelphia Flyers at home

This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.

The Pittsburgh Penguins (21-14-10) have scored just two goals in their last three games, but are dealing with the dichotomy of playing well and getting superb goaltending in the process. The frustrated Penguins host their arch-rival Philadelphia Flyers Thursday at PPG Paints Arena.

The puck drops just after 7 p.m., and the Union Area High School Choir performs the National Anthem.

The Penguins battled the Tampa Bay Lightning to the bitter end Tuesday. Evgeni Malkin scored the game-tying goal with under three-minutes remaining. It was a cathartic moment for the Penguins and their first goal in nearly seven full periods. However, the Penguins fell to 1-6 in shootouts and lost to Tampa Bay, 2-1.

