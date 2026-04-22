Temperatures climb into 70s on Wednesday after overnight showers

PITTSBURGH — Overnight showers will wind down around sunrise on Wednesday, leaving a dry day with milder temperatures. Highs will climb back into the low to mid 70s.

Thursday will be even warmer with high temperatures soaring near 80 under mostly sunny skies. Grab the sunscreen and sunglasses if you’re heading to the NFL Draft.

Scattered showers will wrap up the week and start the weekend, especially late day Friday and off and on Saturday.

A few thunderstorms may also develop late day Saturday, so check the Live Severe Weather Team forecast on Channel 11 News before heading out and have the Severe Weather Team 11 app with you for the latest updates, watches and warnings.

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