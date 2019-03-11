PITTSBURGH - 11 on the Ice told you last month about a Renovate the Rink contest, where one local rink would receive $100,000 in renovations from the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation and Pittsburgh Commercial Construction.
The Penguins announced Sunday that New Castle’s Hess Ice Rink is the winner of the contest.
Fans voted on line from Hess Ice Rink, Kirk S. Nevin Arena in Greensburg and The Ice Mine in Connellsville.
Hess topped the list out of 400 entries received during the submission phase of the contest. The rink will get larger locker rooms, an expanded lobby, new seating and expanded skate rentals.
