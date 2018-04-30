  • Flames spread to 3 homes, send woman jumping to safety; arson suspected

    Updated:

    BEAVER FALLS, Pa. - Arson is being blamed for three house fires Sunday night in Beaver Falls that forced a woman to jump to safety, officials said.

    The initial fire started about 10 p.m. on the porch of one home before flames spread to two others, investigators said.

    We’re hearing from fire officials about the scary moments -- on Channel 11 Morning News.

    A woman in the home where the fire started escaped the flames by jumping from a second-floor window onto a porch roof. She then jumped safely to the ground, officials said.

    “The fire marshal is investigating, as well as our investigator and police department to try to determine who is the blame for this,” Beaver Falls Fire Chief Mark Stowe said.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Flames spread to 3 homes, send woman jumping to safety; arson suspected

  • Headline Goes Here

    Nursing home workers suddenly let go

  • Headline Goes Here

    Looking to adopt a pet? There are several animal shelters in the Pittsburgh area

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pedestrian identified after being struck, killed by vehicle

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: Man saws through front door of home with chainsaw, attacks 2 people