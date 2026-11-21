LAWRENCE, Kan. — Bear Bachmeier threw for 173 yards, ran for a pair of touchdowns and connected with Jojo Phillips in the back of the end zone in the third overtime, helping No. 12 BYU beat Kansas 31-29 on Saturday and keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive.

LJ Martin added 127 yards rushing with a touchdown in the second overtime, and the Cougars (9-2, 6-2 Big 12, No. 10 CFP) were able to narrowly avoid a catastrophic loss by beating the Jayhawks (4-7, 2-7) for the first time in four attempts.

“Those guys gave us a tough game, and they’re such a better team than what their record shows,” BYU coach Kalani Sitake said. “I thought we might have had the game under control at some moments, and they just kept fighting back.”

Isaiah Marshall had 186 yards passing and two touchdowns for Kansas, along with 90 yards rushing and another score. But the young quarterback was unable to find anyone in the end zone in the third OT, giving the Cougars a chance to finally avenge their 2024 loss in Provo, Utah, when the Jayhawks spoiled their perfect season.

“Winning in college football is hard," BYU linebacker Cade Uluave said. “Regardless of what happened, a win is a win.”

In a back-and-forth affair, the Cougars took a 16-6 lead into the fourth quarter, only for the Jayhawks to rally with 10 straight points. That included the tying 24-yard touchdown pass from Marshall to Cam Pickett on fourth down with 4 minutes to go.

BYU had a chance to win the game in regulation, but Matthias Dunn badly missed a 37-yard field goal as time expired.

“It was a mishit," Sitake said. “You could see he didn't strike it like a normal strike.”

The Jayhawks struck first in OT, when Marshall took off on third-and-12 for a first down to keep their possession alive, then hit the end zone from 10 yards out. But the Cougars answered with Bachmeier plunging in from a yard out for the matching score.

In the second OT, BYU needed just four plays to reach the end zone again. But going for the 2-point try, Bachmeier found his receivers blanketed, and his throw to the back of the end zone fell incomplete, giving Kansas another opportunity to steal the win.

Marshall hit Nazhae Cox on fourth down to make it 29-all, but the Jayhawks also were unable to convert their 2-point attempt.

When their try in the third OT also came up empty, the Jayhawks were stuck with their fourth loss by a touchdown or less.

“Our guys have no quit in them. That's what we talked about,” Jayhawks coach Lance Leipold said. “We're going to find a way for this senior group to end the season correctly. We've been so close on so many occasions. They can all see it. They can feel it.”

The Cougars probably knew they'd be in for a tussle the way the Jayhawks played in a 37-14 rout of West Virginia last week.

Kansas bottled up Bachmeier much of the game, limiting the dual-threat sensation to 68 yards of total offense in the first half. They plugged running lanes for Martin, last year's leading rusher in the Big 12. And they forced Bachmeier to fumble the ball away before halftime, leading to a short field goal that gave the Jayhawks a 6-3 lead at the break.

The field-goal fest continued in the third quarter as BYU capitalized on Marshall's first interception to take a 9-6 lead.

It was after Marshall's second pick that the Cougars finally reached the end zone. The Jayhawks had forced a fourth down near midfield, but Bachmeier was able to convert it by scrambling long enough to find Phillips for a first down. Three plays later, the 230-pound quarterback rumbled into the end zone to give BYU a 16-6 lead.

Kansas showed no quit, though, rallying to tie the game late in the fourth quarter, and ultimately send it to overtime.

“I told the team there were a lot of moments we could have given up,” Sitake said. “And I would say the same for Kansas. We had them on the ropes and they converted third down after third down, and fourth downs, and found ways to extend the game.”

The takeaway

BYU: The Cougars lost in double-OT at UCF earlier this season, so another road loss to a bottom-half Big 12 opponent would've crippled their playoff hopes. Now, the Cougars could be the team that gets the league two teams in the 12-team bracket.

Kansas: After back-to-back bowl berths, the Jayhawks will miss playing in the postseason for the third consecutive year.

Up next

BYU finishes its regular season at home against Cincinnati next Saturday.

Kansas wraps up its season at Oklahoma State next Saturday night.

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