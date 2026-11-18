PITTSBURGH — Kennywood, Sandcastle Water Park and Idlewild & SoakZone have announced opening dates and event schedules for the 2027 operating season.

Kennywood will open for the season on April 17, followed by Sandcastle Water Park and Idlewild & SoakZone on May 29.

The upcoming season marks several milestone anniversaries, including 100 years of operation for three classic Kennywood rides and the 25th anniversary of the park’s fall Halloween festival.

At Idlewild & SoakZone, park officials announced an expanded fall event schedule along with returning summer partnerships and entertainment series.

Kennywood will begin its 2027 calendar with Celebrate Kennywood Weekends from April 17 through May 16, focusing on historic park rides, signature foods and traditional park features.

The park will also celebrate the 100th anniversary of three rides: the Racer roller coaster, the Turtle and the Carousel.

The Steel Curtain roller coaster is scheduled to return to operation alongside Phantom’s Revenge, which was recently recognized by USA TODAY 10BEST.

The park’s summer schedule includes the Bites and Pints Food & Drink Festival from May 28 through June 27.

Sandcastle Water Park will open on May 29 for its 35th season of operation. Idlewild & SoakZone, located in Ligonier, will also open May 29 for the 2027 season.

The parks will announce additional events and entertainment details in the coming months ahead of Kennywood’s opening day on April 17, 2027.

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