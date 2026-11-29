LAS VEGAS — Jackson Shelstad scored 22 points for a Louisville team that took control with 10 3-pointers in the first half, and the No. 25 Cardinals likely will soar up the rankings after routing Creighton 96-69 on Saturday night to cap a sensational Players Era 16 title run.

Louisville (7-1) went 4-0 in the tournament, defeating three top-15 teams in a row for the first time in program history before taking out the unranked Bluejays (7-2). Only four other Division I teams have ever beaten three such highly-ranked teams in a four-day span.

Karter Knox and Adrian Wooley each scored 19 points for Louisville and tournament MVP Seth Trimble had 18.

BJ Davis led Creighton with 18 points, Wes Enis had 12 and Hudson Greer scored 11.

Louisville made 27.7% of its 3-pointers over the team's first four games this season, but then came to Las Vegas and shot 35.9% in victories over No. 5 Texas Tech, No. 13 St. John's and No. 9 Tennessee.

The Cardinals kept that hot shooting going against the Bluejays, making seven of their first eight 3-point attempts spread out among five players. By halftime, Louisville had gone 10 of 18 beyond the arc in taking a 54-27 lead and shooting 60% overall compared to 25.7% for Creighton.

The Cardinals finished 14 of 28 from the 3-point line, making 57.1% percent of shots overall. Louisville also held the Bluejays to less than 90 points for the first time in this tournament.

The Cardinals took control with a 13-point run to go up 40-17.

Louisville, which also captured the Michelob Ultra Arena bracket, will receive $1 million in name, image and likeness money for winning the Players. Creighton, which advanced to the championship game by winning the T-Mobile Arena bracket, will get $500,000.

Up next

Louisville: Hosts Texas on Tuesday night in the SEC/ACC Challenge.

Creighton: Hosts Oral Roberts on Tuesday night.

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