Pittsburgh Penguins season ticket holders paint ice at PPG Paints Arena for second year in a row

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Penguins fans got to participate in a creative event at PPG Paints Arena.

Season ticket holders were allowed onto the ice to paint messages and pictures on Sunday.

This is the second year that PPG has hosted the “Paint the Ice” event.

This year’s designs featured Spongebob, a large rubber duck, emojis, the Pitt Panthers logo and countless penguins, even including the Robo-Penguin.

Messages on the ice gave love to Jaromir Jagr, Sidney Crosby and “Big Jeff Carter” who just ended his career and retired as a Pittsburgh Penguin.

The Penguins’ season wrapped up on Wednesday.

