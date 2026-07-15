NYC’s Rikers Island jail hosts World Cup watch party for inmates

NEW YORK — Offices, public parks, bars — watch parties popped up at all the usual spots for Wednesday’s semifinal World Cup match. But one was in something of an unusual location: New York’s sprawling Rikers Island correctional facility, better known for its overcrowding and violence than for hosting social events.

More than 100 inmates dressed in tan uniforms took seats at tables facing a projection screen showing the game in a gymnasium at the complex’s main intake center to watch the semifinal match between England and Argentina. Colorful balloon towers topped by soccer ball balloons framed the screen.

The jail has been hosting watch parties since the tournament kicked off last month for inmates who have shown good behavior, including being incident free for at least 30 days.

The scene Wednesday was in sharp contrast to complaints about Rikers Island that have been so bad in recent years that a federal judge appointed a federal official to help improve the facility. Wednesday's watch party came a day after that official, called a remediation manager, submitted a plan for reforms that included bleak descriptions of dysfunction at the facility.

That included one account of inspectors arriving at a housing unit to find it filled with smoke from fires set by prisoners, blaring alarms and people pounding on their cell doors. The report also described a separate incident in which prisoners streamed through an unsecured door and brawled after a guard abandoned his post.

But on Wednesday, the Rikers inmates at the watch party got a visit by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani who arrived shortly before kickoff. His trademark dark suit jacket was off and his white dress shirt sleeves were rolled up.

The Democrat took a seat at a table and immediately started chatting about the tournament. One of the inmates told others at the table that he expected Argentina to prevail over England and go on to face Spain, which had defeated France the day earlier.

“You never know,” said Mamdani, a professed Morocco fan.

At another table an inmate said he was going home later in the day. “That’s amazing,” the mayor said, shaking his hand and patting his back before heading out at about the 20-minute mark of the game.

The jailhouse crowd erupted in a mix of groans and cheers as England struck first with a goal early in the second half.

Ralph Veal was among the minority of England fans who raised his arms in celebration as Argentine supporters grimaced and looked away dejectedly. The 53-year-old Mount Vernon resident, who was been incarcerated since November, said he’s rooting for England because it’s his 20-year-old son’s favorite team.

“The vibe is real good, you know. I’m sitting at the table with Argentina fans, but it’s all right,” Veal said shortly before the England goal. “We have a good, a good time, you know, it feels real great, real great. The energy is real positive in here.”

Victor Caldas was among the legion of Argentina fans who jumped out of their seats hugging and clapping and banging the tables as the team took a 2-1 lead in stoppage time, and then went on to win a spot against Spain in the final on Sunday.

The 39-year-old, who was been incarcerated for four months, has been rooting for Argentina since his home country of Ecuador was knocked out of the tournament.

Caldas said he appreciated being able to watch the game uninterrupted among fellow soccer fans because there’s always competition for other programs on the televisions in his housing unit.

“I give it all my best to get this little time and enjoy the moment,” he said. “This was supposed to be like kind of a reward for good behavior.”

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