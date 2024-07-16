Ones to Watch: Katie Ledecky

She’s broken records left and right and is seeking more. Swimmer Katie Ledecky is one to watch in the upcoming Paris Olympics.

Some call Ledecky the greatest female swimmer of all time.

This is her fourth Olympic Games and she’s trying to go for a fourth straight gold in the 800-meter free.

Being that dominant takes commitment and intense work.

“Well, I train a lot. So most mornings I am up at 5 o’clock. And I have practice from 6-8. Then I will have weights from 8:30 to about 10. I’ll grab breakfast, I will take a nap, have lunch and go to my second practice at 2 or 3 and swim for another 2 hours. Make myself dinner, do whatever I have to do and get to bed so I can do it the next day,” Ledecky said.

Ledecky has won seven Olympic gold medals and 21 world champion gold medals - the most in history for a female swimmer.

The Olympic Games begin on July 26 with the swimming events happening the first week.

