Ones to watch: Jessica Pegula

PITTSBURGH — She’s one of Penguins Captain Sidney Crosby’s biggest fans, but tennis is where she excels. Jessica Pegula is one to watch in the upcoming Paris Olympics.

Pegula’s family lived in Pittsburgh for years. Her sister played tennis at the University of Pittsburgh, and Jessica was set to follow her but decided to go pro.

Pegula and her sister were such big Crosby fans growing up, that it led her father to buy his favorite team, the Buffalo Sabres. The family also owns the Buffalo Bills.

Pegula plays singles tennis, but she also plays doubles with superstar Coco Gauff.

Pitt alum Marcedes Walker also is headed to Paris. She’s playing Women’s 3v3 Basketball for Azerbaijan.

Walker had a big career at Pitt starting in 2004. She is one of only five players in Pitt program history to make the conference first-team multiple times.

Finally, current Pitt diver Jayla Pina is set to compete at the games. The rising junior is representing the county of Cape Verde.

