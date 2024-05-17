Paul Skenes no-hits Cubs through 6 innings, strikes out 11 in Pirates’ 9-3 win

CHICAGO — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Paul Skenes threw six no-hit innings and earned his first big-league win for the Pittsburgh Pirates in a 9-3 win over the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Friday afternoon.

Skenes’ second-career start was as dominant as it gets. The prized rookie struck out 11 batters and walked one. It’s the fourth time in MLB history that a rookie has gone at least six innings without allowing a hit and striking out 10 or more in a start.

Skenes (1-0) struck out the first seven batters he faced to start the ballgame, which is two shy of tying the MLB record. He became the first Pirates’ pitcher since at least 1974 to strike out that many batters consecutively to start a game. Skenes retired the first 13 batters before issuing a walk to Michael Busch.

