Penguins squander another big lead; lose in OT again

The Pittsburgh Penguins (7-10-4) managed just three shots in the third period and kicked away their eighth two-goal lead of the season, allowing the Tampa Bay Lightning (10-6-1) to score twice in the final period to force overtime, 2-2.

Brayden Point scored his second goal of the game when he took advantage of sprawled Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry at 3:58 of overtime, and the Penguins blew another point when leading by two, losing 3-2 in OT at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday.

Jarry stopped 32 of 34 in regulation. Vasilevskiy stopped 17 of 19.

