Penn State-Pitt game at Heinz Field sold out

PITTSBURGH - If you’re a Penn State or Pitt football fan, hopefully you already got a ticket to the upcoming game at Heinz Field. If not, you could be out of luck. On Tuesday, Pitt announced the game was sold out.
The game, which kicks off at 8 p.m. on Sept. 8, will be broadcast nationally on ABC.
It’s the final match-up between the two long-time rivals. Penn State won last year’s game at Beaver Stadium 33-14.
If you still really want to go, you can find tickets on StubHub. Pitt has a partnership with the ticketing website. “The StubHub Promise” ensures each transaction can be completed with the highest level of confidence and security, a release from the university said.
Tickets are still available for other Pitt home games.
