  • Penguins, Capitals meeting in Round 2 of Stanley Cup playoffs

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - For the third year in a row, the Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals will meet in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

    The Capitals advanced with a 6-3 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets Monday night in Game 6 of the series.

    Related Headlines

    Pittsburgh secured its spot in Round 2 Sunday, knocking out the Philadelphia Flyers with an 8-5 Game 6 win.

    In each of the last two Penguins-Capitals playoff matchups, Pittsburgh, of course, emerged victorious -- then continued on to win the Stanley Cup.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Penguins, Capitals meeting in Round 2 of Stanley Cup playoffs

  • Headline Goes Here

    Local funeral home prints prayer card for Philadelphia Flyers

  • Headline Goes Here

    Guentzel scores 4 goals to lead Penguins to Game 6 clinch

  • Headline Goes Here

    Penguins blow out Flyers 5-0, take 3-1 lead in series

  • Headline Goes Here

    Hornqvist out for Game 4 against Flyers