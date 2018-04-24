Penguins, Capitals meeting in Round 2 of Stanley Cup playoffs

PITTSBURGH - For the third year in a row, the Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals will meet in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
The Capitals advanced with a 6-3 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets Monday night in Game 6 of the series.
Pittsburgh secured its spot in Round 2 Sunday, knocking out the Philadelphia Flyers with an 8-5 Game 6 win.
In each of the last two Penguins-Capitals playoff matchups, Pittsburgh, of course, emerged victorious -- then continued on to win the Stanley Cup.
