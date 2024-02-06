Pirates load up equipment to take south for Spring Training

PITTSBURGH — Two sights in Pittsburgh today are making people think of spring: the sunshine and the Pirates packing up their gear to head south to Bradenton.

Tuesday morning was the annual loading of the team’s equipment truck.

Channel 11 was at PNC Park as a semi-truck was packed full of everything the team would need in Pirate City, which is the Bucco’s spring training complex.

The first official workout for pitchers and catchers is scheduled for Valentine’s Day.

Spring training for the full squad starts on Feb. 19.

The first game is on Feb. 24 against the Minnesota Twins at the Twins’ spring ballpark Lee Health Sports Complex in Fort Myers, FL.

The Pirates play their home games at LECOM Park. If you’re headed to Florida and want to catch a Pirates game, you can get tickets and more information here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group