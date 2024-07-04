Sports

Pirates Preview: 4th of July matinee with Cardinals

By Danny Demilio, Pittsburgh Baseball Now

St. Louis Cardinals v Pittsburgh Pirates PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 3: Oneil Cruz #15 of the Pittsburgh Pirates is mobbed by teammates after hitting a walk-off single for a 5-4 win over the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park on July 3, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images) (Justin Berl/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Pirates were 5-4 walk-off winners against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday night at PNC Park.

Bryan Reynolds tied the game a 4-all in the 10th inning and on the very next pitch, Oneil Cruz came through with the walk-off knock off of lefty JoJo Romero.

The Pirates (41-44) will go for the series win against the Cardinals (44-41) in the rubber game on Independence Day.

