Pirates Preview: Bucs head to Coors Field to start weekend series

This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.
The Pittsburgh Pirates fell 4-3 to the St. Louis Cardinals on the rubber match of a three-game series on Thursday afternoon.
Mitch Keller pitched six innings for the seventh-straight game but allowed four runs and the Pirates’ offense was limited without the likes of Andrew McCutchen, Nick Gonzales and Connor Joe in the lineup.
The Pirates (32-36) will now start a three-game series with the Colorado Rockies (24-44) at Coors Field on Friday night.
Read more at Pittsburgh Baseball Now.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
TRENDING NOW:
©2024 Cox Media Group