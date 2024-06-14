Pirates Preview: Bucs head to Coors Field to start weekend series

This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates fell 4-3 to the St. Louis Cardinals on the rubber match of a three-game series on Thursday afternoon.

Mitch Keller pitched six innings for the seventh-straight game but allowed four runs and the Pirates’ offense was limited without the likes of Andrew McCutchen, Nick Gonzales and Connor Joe in the lineup.

The Pirates (32-36) will now start a three-game series with the Colorado Rockies (24-44) at Coors Field on Friday night.

Read more at Pittsburgh Baseball Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group