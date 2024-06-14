Sports

Pirates Preview: Bucs head to Coors Field to start weekend series

By Danny Demilio, Pittsburgh Baseball Now

Pittsburgh Pirates v St. Louis Cardinals ST LOUIS, MISSOURI - JUNE 11: Paul Skenes #30 of the Pittsburgh Pirates delivers a pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals in the second inning at Busch Stadium on June 11, 2024 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images) (Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Pirates fell 4-3 to the St. Louis Cardinals on the rubber match of a three-game series on Thursday afternoon.

Mitch Keller pitched six innings for the seventh-straight game but allowed four runs and the Pirates’ offense was limited without the likes of Andrew McCutchen, Nick Gonzales and Connor Joe in the lineup.

The Pirates (32-36) will now start a three-game series with the Colorado Rockies (24-44) at Coors Field on Friday night.

