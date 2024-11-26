Sports

Pitt ranked in Coaches Poll after 6-1 start

By George Michalowski - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh Basketball FILE PHOTO: A basketball swishes through the net after a score by Pittsburgh against Virginia Tech during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh won 83-72. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) (Keith Srakocic/AP)
While Pitt narrowly missed out on the AP Top 25 rankings, the Panthers did gain some recognition in the Coaches Poll this Monday.

Pitt came in at No. 25 overall in the coaches poll this week after its strong 6-1 start to the year.

Pitt received the second-most votes in the AP Poll among unranked teams. Wisconsin, who beat Pitt on Sunday, advanced to No. 15 in the AP Poll.

