Pitt ranked in Coaches Poll after 6-1 start

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghsportsnow.com.

While Pitt narrowly missed out on the AP Top 25 rankings, the Panthers did gain some recognition in the Coaches Poll this Monday.

Pitt came in at No. 25 overall in the coaches poll this week after its strong 6-1 start to the year.

Pitt received the second-most votes in the AP Poll among unranked teams. Wisconsin, who beat Pitt on Sunday, advanced to No. 15 in the AP Poll.

