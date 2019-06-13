PITTSBURGH - The University of Pittsburgh announced 12 members of the 2019 class of the Pitt Athletics Hall of Fame.
Here are the members of this year's class:
- Sam Clancy (Men’s Basketball)
- Jimbo Covert (Football)
- Don Hennon (Men’s Basketball)
- Najuma Fletcher (Women’s Track and Field)
- Sue Heon (Women’s Swimming)
- Charley Hyatt (Men’s Basketball)
- Lorri Johnson (Women’s Basketball)
- John Majors (Coach: Football)
- Mark May (Football)
- Lee McRae (Men’s Track and Field)
- Joe Schmidt (Football)
- The Peery Family (Wrestling)
“It is a tremendous thrill to announce our latest Pitt Athletics Hall of Fame class,” Athletics Director Heather Lyke said via press release. “We have an inspiring tradition of excellence at Pitt and our 2019 inductees are an outstanding reflection of that. They set lofty standards of excellence which continue to inspire and motivate us today. We look forward to celebrating this group’s extraordinary achievements at our induction ceremony on September 20th.”
The 2019 class will receive induction at the Pitt Hall of Fame Dinner on Friday, Sept. 20, at the Petersen Events Center.
On Saturday, Sept. 21, the inductees will be introduced at Heinz Field when the Panthers host UCF.
