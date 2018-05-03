Pitt's inaugural Hall of Fame class includes 16 former student-athletes

PITTSBURGH - The University of Pittsburgh is honoring some of its most successful former student-athletes.
On Thursday, the university announced the inaugural members of its Athletics Hall of Fame.
“These individuals represent Pitt’s Gold Standard and we are greatly looking forward to honoring them at our official induction ceremony in September,” said Heather Lyke, director of athletics.
Here are the names and sports of the inductees:
- Henry Clifford "Doc" Carlson (Athlete: Football, Basketball, Baseball; Coach: Basketball)
- Mike Ditka (Football)
- Tony Dorsett (Football)
- Herb Douglas (Track and Field)
- Bill Fralic (Football)
- Marshall Goldberg (Football)
- Hugh Green (Football)
- Trecia-Kaye Smith (Track and Field)
- Roger Kingdom (Track and Field)
- Billy Knight (Basketball)
- Dan Marino (Football)
- Lisa Shirk (Gymnastics)
- Charles Smith (Basketball)
- Kathy Stetler (Swimming)
- John Bain “Jock” Sutherland (Athlete: Football; Coach: Football)
- John Woodruff (Track and Field)
TRENDING NOW:
- Monroeville man charged with having weapon of mass destruction
- Teen under fire for wearing traditional Chinese dress to prom; ‘It's just a dress'
- 1st death reported in romaine lettuce E. coli outbreak
- VIDEO: Toddler hospitalized after beating by another child
There are 12 living honorees and four who are being inducted posthumously.
They’ll be inducted at the Hall of Fame Dinner at the Petersen Events Center and introduced at Heinz Field the next day, when the Panthers host the Penn State Nittany Lions.
“I love to remind people that Pitt could have its own wing in so many different halls of fame. Our athletic history is that rich and accomplished,” said Lyke.
Hall of Fame Dinner ticket information can be found HERE.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}