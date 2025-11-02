Pittsburgh Riverhounds advance to semifinal after penalty shootout win over Hartford Athletic

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Riverhounds secured a victory over Hartford Athletic in the Eastern Conference Quarterfinal of the USL Championship Playoffs on Saturday.

The match ended in a 0-0 draw after 120 minutes of regulation and extra time, leading to the decisive penalty shootout. The Riverhounds won the penalty shootout 4-2.

The Riverhounds’ victory sets up a home match against Detroit City FC in the Eastern Conference Semifinal on Nov. 8, with the time yet to be determined.

This marks the first time the Riverhounds have advanced in the playoffs since 2022.

